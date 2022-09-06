Fall is a busy season in the Northeast, and experts are expecting more tourists to flock to the region. According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont welcomes over thirteen million visitors each year and it benefits the economy and many businesses in the state.

This summer, Vermont saw a high number of tourists and fall is shaping up to be very busy as well.

“The fall season one thing that is interesting about it is that it’s quite short,” said Heather Pelham, Commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing. “It’s really only about four to five weeks but makes up about 10% of our total visitor volume. It brings about $300 million in visitor spending, so it is important for local businesses because this rush of the fall foliage season is really important for their cash flow.”

Pelham says that the foliage is a big draw and could bring in more than a million people to the state and to local businesses, which means sales.

“We definitely see an uptick in sales at the peak foliage weekends,” said Peter Hiskes, Senior Director of Retail Sales at Outdoor Gear Exchange in Burlington. We love seeing more people downtown coming to our store, from all over the place. It’s noticeable on busy weekends for sure when there are.is just people just browsing and looking around.”

Another popular destination that draws many people during the autumn is Stowe.

“Overall tourism is really strong,” said Sharon Harper, Marketing Manager for the Stowe Area Association. “We are seeing a demand in travel despite the inflation and rising gas prices, and the fall foliage season historically has been the busiest season in Stowe occupancy wise.”

Harper says they expect to see many international travelers. “This year we are actually seeing that the hotel occupancy is pacing about 2% points ahead of last year and last year was the busiest fall we had on record.”

This year forecasts to be even busier and 10 percent of Vermont’s workforce is based off the tourism industry.