Temperatures may be heading into the 80’s this week, but the water in lakes and rivers is still freezing cold and can be deadly.

National Weather Service meteorologists say large bodies of water take months to heat up each year. For example, the water on Lake Champlain right now is only 35 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause hypothermia if you’re exposed to it for too long.

Because of that, experts say it’s smart to not partake in any water-related activities until at least June when the water should reach the low 50’s.

“Those water temperatures are delayed, they’re very cold,” said Scott Whittier, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The average water temperature for Lake Champlain in mid to late April is in the upper 30’s, stays in the 40’s through much of May, doesn’t reach the lower 50’s until early June and doesn’t get above 60 until about mid-June.”

Experts say one of the biggest risks at the moment is kayaking since high winds and strong waves can flip them over. Right around this time a year ago, two men died on Seymour Lake after their kayak flipped over, sending them into the frigid waters.

With plenty of other ways to enjoy the burst of warm weather this week, the best thing to do for now is stay away from the water.