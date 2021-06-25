EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?

The end of the federal tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Vermont residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

Vermont’s separate eviction-protection program for people who have not paid rent and no-cause evictions is set to expire July 15, 30 days after the expiration of the state of emergency that was imposed in 2020 to cope with the pandemic. The Vermont State Housing Authority is administering a $110 million program designed to help both tenants and landlords.

Qualifying tenants can pay back rent to April 1, 2020, and pay utility bills that include electric, gas, fuel oil, wood and pellets.