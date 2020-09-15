Extended NY State of Health enrollment period ends Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers, extended as part of the state’s ongoing pandemic response, ends Tuesday. The open enrollment period for coverage in 2020 had previously ended February 7, but New Yorkers received extra time to apply either directly through insurers or through NY State of Health, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

The Special Enrollment Period allowed individuals who worried about cost increases to continue seeking medical care and testing. Individuals who lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of having lost that coverage, so if you’ve lost coverage since July 19, you may still be able to sign up.

Those who enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers by Tuesday can select a coverage start date of September 1 or October 1. Enrollment in other NY State of Health programs—Medicaid, Essential Plan, and Child Health Plus—can still enroll year-round. All New York insurers have also waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing.

Sign up for NY State of Health online or by calling (855) 355-5777.