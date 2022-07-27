Lancaster, NH — On the second day of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s trial, eyewitnesses described what he saw the day of the crash. Michael McEachern, a member of the Marine motorcycle club testified that he saw a “ball of flame” and then a truck “plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball”.

McEachern says he tried to help the motorcyclists but observed that some had died including a husband and wife underneath the truck’s front bumper. “After I saw that I couldn’t do anything for them, I covered them up,” he said. Another rider who died was thrown off a bike and found in the woods, he said. One was slumped over bushes and another was pinned under the trailer.

According to McEachern, Zhukovskyy jumped out of the truck and was screaming, “What did I do, What did I do? Mommy, Mommy! Oh my God, Oh my God!” When he asked Zhukovskyy what happened, Zhukovskyy said he had lost control of the trailer.

Two riders who were close to Albert Woody Mazza’s group also testified on Wednesday. “His bike went flying backward,” said Valerie Ribeiro, who was a passenger on her husband’s motorcycle. “Just like a toy flying through the air. Everything was on fire. It was motorcycle parts everywhere. It was like a bomb had gone off.”

Ribeiro claims that the truck’s “front quarter” was over the line before hitting Mazza’s motorcycle.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Zhukovskyy confessed to causing the crash but the defense argued that Mazza was the one who caused the crash.