If you’re an essential worker fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, keep your eyes on the sky this afternoon. Four F-35 jets will take off from Burlington International Airport at noon to honor your service.

The Vermont Air National Guard aircraft will fly for 90 minutes, traveling over more than a dozen communities acorss the state.

The flight path includes Rutland, Bennington, Saint Johnsbury, and Brattleboro, as well as other areas