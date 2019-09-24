FAA gives Burlington International Airport largest grant in airport’s history

The FAA is giving Burlington International Airport the largest grant that BTV has ever received in its 100-year history. That grant is $15,979,226. It’ll cover the remaining cost of building a three-mile-long taxiway parallel to the main runway. BTV has been working on the $36 million project since 2015.

“Anybody on the airfield, getting onto the runway, will be able to get on in many different places and taxi at any different area to the runway,” director of aviation Gene Richards said.

The parallel taxiway will be a reconstruction of BTV’s existing Taxiway G with new pavement, alignment of that pavement with the runway and replacements of navigational aids such as lights.

“This is the third phase and final phase, so we’ve had two other phases that we’ve worked on, and right now, in the middle, we have this one chunk that’s missing,” Richards said, adding that the missing chunk is about 2,800 feet long.

Once the new Taxiway G is complete, planes will be able to use it to get into place on the runway instead of needing to use the runway itself.

“It’s called back-taxiing — this will no longer happen,” Richards said. “Whenever you’re coming onto the runway, you’ll be able to get there by going onto the parallel taxiway to the north, to the south, to take off.”

If a plane needs to use a runway to back-taxi, that means it’s more difficult for other aircraft to take off or land. The elimination of that problem should cut down on flight delays at BTV.

The new parallel taxiway should also offer another benefit.

“It is a hundred feet closer to the runway than the current one is, so it’s going to be quieter for the homes that are around the airport — the taxiing noise will make it quieter — so this is a win-win in so many ways,” Richards said. “It’s a sound-reducer, it’s a time-saver.”

Richards expects the reconstruction of Taxiway G to be complete sometime next year.