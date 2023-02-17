Thursday night, full-time faculty members at the soon-to-be Vermont State University voted in favor of a motion of no confidence in university leadership. This comes just over a week after VTSU leaders announced the university’s libraries will be going all-digital.

Faculty members say their higher-ups made the decision to go digital without any real data to back it up, and argue the decision went against the wishes of students and community members. Faculty members also say VTSU leaders have not been willing to compromise since making the announcement on Feb. 8.

The faculty member’s vote of no confidence is aimed at the University’s President Parwinder Grewal, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, Chief Academic Officer Yasmine Ziesler and the Vermont State College Board of Trustees (excluding the student trustee).

“A vote of no confidence … we’re not doing it to send a message necessarily,” said Kate Gold, the Vice President of Political Action for the American Federation of Teachers-Vermont. “It’s not symbolic, it’s (because) we have no confidence in our leadership.”

“They are not in tune with the student’s needs, not at all,” said Dr. Janet Bennion, Chair of the Northern Vermont University-Johnson Faculty Assembly. “So if this is the case, maybe we don’t need a Board of Trustees anymore. Maybe we don’t need a Chancellor’s office.”

Lynn Dickinson, the Chair of the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees, replied to the vote of no confidence, saying in part, “These changes are necessary as we work to build a truly hybrid institution that meets all our students where they are and in ways that work for them … President Grewal and his team, and Chancellor Zdatny and her team, have the full confidence and support of the Board of Trustees.”

Faculty members say their next step is taking the battle to the Vermont Capitol building this coming Tuesday, where they and their students will plea their case to state Legislators. They say they plan to be on the steps of the statehouse at 11:00 a.m. with sports equipment and books in hand.