Fair Haven, VT – Water service has been restored The Town of Fair Haven after it was shut down for several hours Thursday.

Water issues have been plaguing Fair Haven since a major water main break Wednesday. Service was initially knocked out to the north side of town then restored last night. Thursday morning, Fair Haven posted on its Facebook page that there was more damage to the water main and service was shut down until further notice. Water was handed at the Town Hall this afternoon.

According to a post on VT Alerts, the main was repaired as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening and service restored to the entire town. However, a boil water order remains in effect and people are asked to conserve water as water tanks refill.