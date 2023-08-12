A Fair Haven man is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland without bail after being arrested for kidnapping.

Jared Parks, 41, is also charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful mischief. The Fair Haven Police say the charges came from a domestic dispute on Main Street that took place at 7:30 Saturday morning.

Parks is accused of hitting another person in the face and head, injuring them. The alleged victim also reportedly tried to get away more than once. Parks is said to have dragged them back inside each time they tried to leave.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland on Monday.