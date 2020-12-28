Fairbanks Museum to move forward with $2.5 million expansion

Local News
ST. JOHNBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium is another step closer to the first major expansion on the historic St. Johnsbury building dedicated to natural sciences.

The Museum Trustees voted earlier this month to move forward with the nearly $2.5 million addition. The project will create a 6,000-square-foot, 3-story science annex. The new space will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology. If all goes according to plan it will be open to the public within a year.

The museum has raised about $2.1 million of the anticipated $2.5 million to construct the addition with a number of grants, donations and pledges.

