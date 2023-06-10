A Fairfax man will have to go to court in July because of what Vermont State Police say was a hit-and-run crash that led to gunshots being fired.

Troopers say Griffin Lestage, 24, crashed his car into a house on Fox Run Road in Fairfax at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and fled the area. Someone then traveled to Lestage’s house to obtain his insurance information. He’s accused of firing gunshots to place that person in fear of harm

Investigators have arrested Lestage for misdemeanor simple assault and leaving the scene of a crash. He’s scheduled for arraignment in St. Albans City on July 18.