Fairfax town manager talks up benefits of proposed cell tower

Verizon wants to lease a piece of land from the town of Fairfax for 25 years, and if it happens, the town manager says the move could accomplish several things at once.

The lease would cover 10,000 square feet of land in a wooded area, set back about half a mile from Fletcher Road in Fairfax. Verizon would build a 130-foot-tall cell phone tower there.

“Some of the major challenges we face in Fairfax, like much of rural Vermont, is lack of connectivity with broadband and wireless and all these services that are becoming part of everyday life,” town manager Brad Docheff said.

At the moment, the two closest towers are on Georgia Mountain and in the Georgia Forest by I-89.

“This will increase the capacity in the area,” Docheff said. “It will certainly, to a degree, extend the service area, where there’s unreliable service in our town.”



The improved coverage may in turn make it easier for Fairfax to attract startup businesses, and the rent that Verizon would pay would lower the burden on taxpayers for town services.

Docheff said he can’t comment on that rent amount unless and until the lease is finalized.

“Currently, the site is designed for standard 4G technology,” he said. “To my knowledge, a plan to roll out 5G in Vermont does not exist, but all new infrastructure is being built with the capacity to be upgraded in the future.”

5G mobile networks use higher-frequency radiation than earlier networks. Those higher-frequency waves have not been proven unsafe for humans and the environment…but they haven’t been proven safe, either.

That’s why scientists from the U.S. and 35 other countries asked the European Union two years ago to ban 5G technology until its radiation can be thoroughly studied.

“There are agencies and guidelines that do the regulation of cellular services, and we’ll defer to the standards and the rules that are in place for that end of the process,” Docheff said. “Concerns about 5G certainly do exist — not all of the science is in yet — but this tower is not a 5G tower as proposed.”

Docheff added that the Fairfax Selectboard will take up the proposed lease at its November 4th meeting as a discussion item only. He said there’s no schedule in place right now for the board to take action on it.