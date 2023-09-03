The Champlain valley Exposition is a whirlwind of excitement and nostalgia as families and friends gathered for one final day of fun.

From the boosts of adrenaline while riding rides, delicious delectables made by vendors hard at work, to the vibrant live shows.

“The last day of the fair, it’s always fun. I mean the Fair is fun all week long, but it’s the last day. You always come to enjoy every single bit of it and make fun of it, no matter what you do,” says fairgoer Thomas Cote.

For Cote, it’s a tradition to go to the last day and enjoy a deep-fried grilled cheese and a turkey leg on a stick.

As Cote reflects on his time at the Fair with three generations of family members, he emphasizes his excitement for “passing the-last-day-of-the-fair-torch” to his daughter.

But for Adrian Cooper, the Fair’s midway providing an element of surprise and community for new and localized vendors have been most memorable.

Cooper says, “you buying from them helps them invest, that is put back into the community and that’s awesome. I really like the fair for that.”

… And the gratitude does not go unnoticed.

“We have a lot of returners who come back multiple days during the Fair and they are like ‘oh my gosh’ and it’s always great to hear them say that,” says Ally Leduc.

Ally Leduc is vendor at her family-owned business called “Jimbo’s Deli.”

Leduc says the constant support and interactions with fairgoers and fellow vendors will be missed but says Jimbo’s Deli cannot wait for next year – marking their 29th year at the Fair.

Champlain Valley Exposition marketing director Jeff Bartley emphasizes, the Fair is ending on a high note as it continues to break records in attendance and community support.

Bartley says, “thank you, Vermont. It has been an absolute pleasure. We are all very happy and enthusiastic to see everybody come through our doors. It has been good and it’s about 355 days until we do this again,”

Bartley adds, next year’s fair will likely include more rap, r&b, and hip-hop artists, more free entertainment and more grandstand performances.