Saranac Lake, NY — Fall tourism is in full swing as peak foliage quickly approaches. Summer ending does not mean the busy season is over for businesses in the North Country as people still visit from all over to see the beautiful scenery.

The Saranac Waterfront Lodge had a great summer and it has gone right into the fall.

“We have been incredibly busy, especially with banquets, weddings are a very popular thing at the hotel especially with the view so in the fall we’ve been two weddings a weekend pretty much for the last 6 weeks, and going into October we definitely have two weddings per weekend as well,” said Christine Rutledge, Senior Sales Manager at the Saranac Waterfront Lodge.

Rutledge says the hotel is also completely booked for Columbus Day weekend as visitors try and get a last-minute view of the fall foliage. “A lot of the guests we have here at the hotel are mostly from big cities, Syracuse, New York City, and they all come up here because they just don’t have the views and the scenery that we have.”

Business isn’t just good for hotels, as the historic Saranac Lake Museum also had a great fall so far.

“The summer was pretty busy, but the last two years, going on three during COVID we’ve been swamped, so it’s keeping pace which is great,” said Chessie Monks-Kelly, archivist at the museum. “On average I think we’re seeing one and a half times as many people as we used to before the pandemic.”

Whether you are a tourist looking to learn more about the North Country and see the beautiful foliage, or a local looking to enjoy what the community has to offer, there’s something for everyone to see and fall in love with.