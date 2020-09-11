Fallen first-responders honored on the anniversary of 9/11 outside the Williston Fire Department

Friday morning, the Williston Fire Department, Police Department, and the National Guard met in front of the fire station to remember the lives lost in the September 11th attack that happened 19 years ago.

Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was scaled back compared to previous years, but the message remained the same. “This is definitely a different occasion.” said Captain Timothy Gerry of the Williston Fire Department. Even during a pandemic, he felt it “…was incredibly important that [they] continue the tradition in remembrance of the activities that happened that day.”

At 9:45 am the pledge of allegiance was led by Lieutenant Baker, followed by prayer along with remarks from Fire Chief Kenneth Morton and Police Chief Patrick Foley.

“We can never let time heal the wounds we must never forget the lives lost of both the first-line responders as well as civilians.” said Foley.

At 9:55 am the names of all emergency service personnel who have fallen in the line of duty in the past year were read, followed by a moment of silence.

At 10:10 am a wreath was placed at the base of the flag pole to honor the fallen heroes who gave their own lives to save others. Of the almost 3,000 victims killed, 412 were emergency workers with 343 of them being firefighters.

This day means a lot to Fire Chief Morton who grew up on Long Island, New York as he reflected on what happened almost two decades ago. “I was close to and knew some of the folks who perished in the world trade center.’ said Morton. “Each year we should look back and remember those who have passed each year since September 11th, 2001.”