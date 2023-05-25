Colchester, VT– An early start to Memorial Day Weekend at the Vermont National Guard’s Camp Johnson. Guard members that died in the line of duty were honored at a wreath laying ceremony.

Yellow flowers were left at plaques as Gold Star family members remembered their loved ones. People from all branches of service were recognized, and current guard members practiced military traditions to honor their fallen brothers.

Major General Gregory Knight along with Governor Phil Scott placed a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on the National Guard grounds.

“Anybody that serves in uniform, in our armed forces, there’s a level of sacrifice that comes with that,” says Maj. Gen. Knight. “They exemplify selfless service; they miss anniversaries, they miss birthdays, they miss key life events. For me, we’re remembering folks that served our community, our state, and our nation. Those that went before us who were killed in the line of duty, that level of sacrifice, there’s no higher that I can think of.”

Maj. Gen. Knight notes the wreath is a ceremonial object as the circle symbolizes eternity and immortality.