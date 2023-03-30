Plattsburgh, NY – On Thursday morning, local police agencies responded quickly to a report of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School. Officers from the Plattsburgh City Police, State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and University Police from SUNY Plattsburgh were seen rushing to the school with weapons and protective gear on. An emergency alert was also sent out to the public.

After a thorough search of the school, law enforcement officers confirmed that there was no active shooter on the premises. The situation turned out to be a false report, and there were no injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Plattsburgh City Police said that they had received a phone call of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School, but it turned out to be a prank call. The police officers cleared the building and did not find any threats. As a precaution, schools were placed in lockout, and police presence remained for the duration of the school day.

This false report is not an isolated incident. In a tweet, the New York State Police said they were aware of swatting incidents across the state in which a caller falsely claims that there is an active shooter in the school. They assured the public that all reports were unfounded and that they were working alongside their federal and local partners to investigate the threats.

A similar situation also happened in Potsdam in St. Lawrence County on the same day. The Potsdam Police Department received a call reporting shooting victims at the Potsdam High School. Still, after a thorough sweep of the building, they declared it safe and determined there was no active emergency.

The police put out a notice saying it was a false report, but similar calls began coming in to neighboring school districts. Parents were advised to expect an increased police presence at the school that day.

The events at Plattsburgh High School and Potsdam High School are alarming reminders of the importance of staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge the public to report any information about potential threats to schools or public places.