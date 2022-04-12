Waterbury, VT — With inflation at the highest level in four decades, some families are looking for ways to save money, including learning how to grow their own food. One family drove all the way from Connecticut to stop at some nurseries. After seeing the cost of fruits and vegetables rise, it has inspired them to create a garden of their own.

The Mendoza family spent Tuesday at Evergreen Gardens of Vermont in Waterbury, getting inspiration for their garden. “We got a couple of raised beds, my husband just built a greenhouse,” said Denise Portaltin.

“You know you want organic or the best quality that you find that sometimes is just not affordable, so we are thinking what we can do in our own backyard,” said Danny Mendoza.

“So far I started with some spinach, some greens, peas, we are doing tomatoes and peppers,” said Denise.

Their daughter Adriana shared that her favorite fruit is strawberries, which could be cheaper to grow than buying them in store. “Strawberries are like six dollars a small pint, so now we just started growing our own,” said Denise. “We are excited that they are sprouting right now.”

Nursery operators are dealing with higher prices due to inflation and the war in Ukraine and even dirt is getting more expensive. “If I had to guess, maybe like 20% of our compost and topsoil that we get just from Middlebury, we are seeing a 12% fuel charge on every shipment we get and that is all going to be reflected in the price,” said Julia Gill, owner of Evergreen Gardens.

“As a new business owner, it’s very daunting because prices are going to increase and we don’t know how the community is going to react to that.”

For the Mendoza family, it won’t stop them from planting their food. “We have friends that have turned every inch of their backyard into a little farm, so we are all learning from each other, soil tricks and just making sure we have enough to feed the family,” said Danny.

Gill says it is not just the Mendoza family that has turned to planting food, she hears it from many of her customers.