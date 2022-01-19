January 19 marks a sad milestone for the Green Mountain State, as Vermont reported more than 500 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Anne Miller of Essex shared that her mother-in-law, Rama Rowl, was one of the 507 deaths. “It was really sad because they didn’t think it was Covid and we didn’t ever have a chance to say a proper goodbye or visit her in the hospital.”

Rowl was 86-years-old when she got COVID and passed away two weeks later. “So it was really early on the pandemic, and the irony of it is I lead a national non-profit in COVID-response,” said Miller. “So back in the early part of the pandemic, we didn’t know what to do right? We didn’t have vaccines or treatments we have now so it’s a really bitter pill.”

Governor Phil Scott said he sympathizes with Vermonters and beyond who have had to deal with profound loss during the pandemic. “I mourn for the 507 Vermonters and the more than 854,000 Americans who have lost their lives to this pandemic. Behind each number was a person who was loved, and impactful in their own way.”

Dawn McGinnis, a staff member at a vaccine clinic in South Burlington says that she heard many more stories of loss. “One man told me this morning… I believe it was some relative of his son’s wife’s. He was a young man in his 40s and unvaccinated, and after being on a ventilator for two weeks, he had passed away leaving two small children.”

McGinnis says that the man was grateful to get the shot with his two youngest daughters on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, while a majority of COVID deaths occur in Vermonters ages 80 and older, the state has seen the virus take the lives of people in their late 20s, 40s, and 60s.

Governor Scott reminds Vermonters to take advantage of life-saving tools available.

Annie Miller also had something to share. “Love the people in your life. Every moment that you can. That’s the most important thing to me, be here now.

“Tell the people that matter in your life that they matter,” Miller emphasized.