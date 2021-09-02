Family building affordable housing for itself in Vergennes

Many families in our region find it difficult to find housing they can afford, but one method helps families build it themselves. Habitat for Humanity of Addison County is helping a family build a new home on a one-way street in Vergennes near the Ferrisburgh town line.

“I’ve never used a drill impact before,” Keisha Thompson said. “I was helping somebody with a saw earlier, which was pretty awesome!”

Thompson loves learning new things and loves getting her hands dirty. She’ll do plenty of both as she and Kameron Gutierrez help build their family a new home on Booth Woods in Vergennes.

“Between the two of us, we have to put in 400 hours of sweat equity,” Gutierrez said. “Anytime we have the chance to come over here and work — we’re very excited. There’s nothing better than building your own home.”

Alongside volunteers, the two are spending a minimum of two days a week building a three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home. Once it’s complete, they’ll be able to buy it from Habitat with an interest-free mortgage.

“It’s really helpful,” Thompson said. “We have three kids, so saving money — and especially here in Vermont, where it’s so expensive — it’s going to be so helpful for our future and our life.”

The couple and their three children will likely be able to move in sometime next spring.

Habitat has a long-standing partnership with Middlebury College. As part of that partnership, architecture students at Middlebury designed the house.

“Good job to the kids, too! They did a good job designing the place,” Gutierrez said. “Looking at it, it looks really nice. The shed is awesome; I like the shed!”

Gutierrez was referring to a large shed on the property. Middlebury students designed and built that shed in August alongside students from Columbia, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, among other schools.

Habitat for Humanity of Addison County plans to build three more homes on that same road in the near future. You can find the eligibility guidelines for those homes by clicking here.