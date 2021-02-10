Family starts GoFundMe to escape collapsing house

A family still suffers the effects of a flash flood from October 2019. The storm wiped out nearly 20 feet of land in their backyard, putting their property and their safety in jeopardy.

Today, less than 10 feet of land separate the Melville’s home from the brook.

“This property will see catastrophic failure within five years,” said homeowner Wes Melville.

Those words appeared in a letter about the Melville’s property from Vermont’s State Geologist Marjorie Gale. They were told it was only a matter of time before the house collapses.

“The amount of water of that came down the mountain that night was astounding,” said Melville.

Despite the danger, the Melville’s can’t sell their home or abandon their mortgage.

“We don’t have money to pick up and go buy somewhere. Our daughter is special needs,” said Melville. “Not knowing the final numbers or timeline of the FEMA buyout, not having any equity in this place…we’re pretty much stuck here.”

Melville also explained how the pandemic has compounded the situation as he and his wife endure longer wait times.

Thankfully, FEMA is covering 75 percent of the cost of construction and the buyout, making the Melville’s responsible for the other 25 percent; a buyout bill of $50,209.75. Soon, they hope to access a $20,000 grant, leaving a remaining $30,000.

Family members helped Wes and his wife Kristi set up a GoFundMe in mid-January.

“The gratitude we feel and the kindness of all these people. Names from the past, strangers, people reaching out privately,” said Melville.

Wes’ In-Law’s have also stepped in to help, donating nearly $1500. Kristi’s step-mom Victoria Loven is also selling hand-sewn winter hats and donating the proceeds to the GoFundMe.

“It’s super amazing to see the support. You know like the saying is, “It takes a village and it really does. And people have really come together, too. We’ve got donors all the way out in California,” said Loven.

Wes and his wife have a seven-year-old daughter on the autism spectrum. They hope to live in an area that allows to her to go to the same school.

“Our main priority is to disrupt Mckayla’s support team as little as possible so our goal is to find a place in Chittenden County,” said Melville.

He says the housing market is competitive and limited, but he hopes to find a new and safer place to live by the spring. Already, they’re less than $8,000 dollars away from their goal.