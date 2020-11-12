Fanny Allen operating rooms shut down as staff complaints about odors continue

Officials at UVM Medical Center will shut down the operating rooms on the Fanny Allen campus next week after employees once again reported an odor.

Stephen Leffler, MD, president of UVMMC, said the decision to close the Colchester facility’s five surgical suites will take effect Nov. 17. It comes after staff members once again reported symptoms including dizziness and nausea. Leffler said no patients have reported similar symptoms.

“This announcement is incredibly frustrating, both for the staff and patients at Fanny Allen, and all the people who have worked so hard to remedy the situation,” Leffler said. “While this was a difficult decision to make, especially in a year that has brought with it one crisis after another, the incidents have caused real anxiety for our employees and we believe this is the right decision.”

Hospital officials said most of the canceled cases will be handled in the “coming weeks” at UVM Medical Center’s main campus, where the surgery schedule has already been scaled back because of a recent cyberattack and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, UVMMC moved Fanny Allen’s rehab in-patients to the main campus after staff members reported dizziness and nausea. And last December, Fanny Allen’s operating rooms were shut down for more than a month after employees complained of an exhaust-like smell that caused headaches and nausea. At the time, staff members described the odor as everything from hamburgers to bacon to “two-stroke fuel.”

“At this point, words can’t adequately convey how grateful I am to our staff for their incredible dedication to our mission, and to our patients for their understanding,” Leffler said.