Farm bankruptcies in the U.S. up 20 percent last year

U.S farm bankruptcies jumped up twenty percent last year. That’s the highest level since 2011, when the country was still recovering from the great recession. This, despite $28 billion dollars in aid extended to farmers over the past couple of years.

According to the American Farm Bureau, 595 family farms declared chapter 12 bankruptcy. The cause, uncertainty in the markets, which was spurred by trade wars and rewritten international agreements. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the state lost an average of 48 dairy farms last year.

Rene Thibault, Communications Specialist for New England Dairy, has some advice for what consumers can do to help local farms out. “It’s really important for us to try to come together and support them. Continue to buy and purchase dairy products. Have that extra glass of milk, make sure you enjoy your ice cream after your meal at home with the family. So, there’s a lot of things that we can do and there’s a lot of work being done in our state at the Agency of Agriculture. There’s a lot of work being done nationally, again with the export council and a lot of the other supporting dairy groups out there to do all that we can, to lift our farmers up.”

There are about 677 dairy farms currently in the state.