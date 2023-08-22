Some good news for a handful of Vermont farmers: no major contamination has been found in farm soils after the floods.

The University of Vermont Extension tested 9 farms in different parts of the state. The soil testing program focused on vegetable and produce farms.

Agricultural scientists say they wanted to understand the impact on farm soil after flooding, testing for contaminates like heavy metals, petroleum residue, parasites, and viruses.

Any produce that was touched by floodwater is considered contaminated and was taken out of the food chain.

“So far, the results – and these are very early results we want to replicate and really understand better – the results have not indicated any significant levels of contamination,” says Chris Callahan, agricultural engineering faculty with the UVM Extension. “There are more in depth tests that we plan to do,” he notes.

The UVM Extension plans to keep testing soil every 30 days for 120 days to get full results. Callahan says the preliminary testing allowed for farmers of short-term crops to potentially re-plant before the fall.