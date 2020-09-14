Farm stand in Grand Isle closed after robbery

A farm stand in Grand Isle is closed for the time being because of an apparent robbery. It happened at Arbor Farmstead on Faywood Road sometime Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police believe that the man shown in the attached photo stole an undisclosed amount of money from the lockbox. The owners of Arbor Farmstead have confirmed this on social media, adding that they now believe they know who he is. They also wrote that the farm stand should be open again sometime next week.

Troopers believe the suspect is driving a green Volkswagen Beetle with a dented fender. If you know where he can be found, call the St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.