Essex Junction, VT — On Wednesday, Vermont farmers were honored at a luncheon at the Champlain Valley Fair. Some awards given out included Lifetime Achievement, Innovator, and Emerging Leader awards. Winners of the awards display a deep commitment to Vermont’s landscape and agricultural economy.

Over 90 people have been honored at the luncheon over the past 20 years. Governor Phil Scott was in attendance at the luncheon. “When thinking about what makes Vermont so special, one of the first things that comes to mind is our farms and farmers. Not only do you represent who we are but you’re critical and crucial to our economy and the health and security of our families.”

“I love that my grandchildren are growing up and they get to go out to the lakes and streams, and I tell them about agriculture. Agriculture and farming are business and we got to say that again and again,” said Jolinda Laclair, Deputy Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award included State Senator Bobby Starr, Stowe farmer Paul Percy, and Cabot farmer Jackie Folsom. The winner of the Emerging Leader Award was Taylor Mendell of Starksboro, and Eric Paris of Lyndon took home the Innovator Award.

The winners will be inducted into the Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame.