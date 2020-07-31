Farmers switch to goats after 150 years of milking cows

Over 500 cows once called this land home but soon over 1,500 goats are going to take their place.

Joneslan Farm in Hyde Park, Vermont will become a goat milk supplier for Vermont Creamery located in Barre.

Goat milk production has been increasing in the Green Mountain State for five years now and consumption of goat cheese has been steadily rising for the last six years.

Brothers, Steve and Brian Jones, are fifth-generation owners of the Joneslan Farm.

They decided the only way to compete with other dairy farmers is to grow their own operation.

“It’s certainly going to be a learning curve for us, it’s a different animal. it’s the same but different, you still milk them twice a day it’s certainly a different animal to care for than a cow is,” said Brian Jones, Partner of Joneslan Farm.

According to the Vermont State Agency of Agriculture, Vermont has lost 25 dairy farms in the last four months. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont was losing about one and a half per month.

The prices, production, and consumption of cow’s milk had already been decreasing for years.

Combine that with COVID-19, and the brothers decided they need to make a financial change.

“We did a business plan with UVM Extension and the numbers certainly look good if they pan out the way they should. We are getting with the transition we are getting some help from the work and lands grant program so we got a grant from them to help out with the transition,” said Steve Jones, Partner of Joneslan Farm.

The two brothers are very excited and optimistic about the arrival of their new coworkers-to-be.