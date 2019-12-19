Traffic deaths in Vermont down nearly a third from 2018

Vermont State Police say they are encouraged by the latest statistics that show deadly vehicle crashes in the state are on track to decline by 32 percent from 2018.

Through Tuesday, 44 people were killed on Vermont roads in 2019, the lowest number since 2014, when 42 people died. Police say in half of 2019’s crashes, the people killed were either not wearing their seat belts or were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“The goal is zero fatalities,” said Lt. Tara Thomas of the Vermont State Police. “These are not accidents. These are crashes that result from driver inattentiveness, they’re distracted, they’re impaired. They’re speeding, aggressive driving. These are all avoidable, one life is too many.”

Vermont State Police said it’ll be monitoring traffic on roads throughout the state this holiday season, using sobriety checkpoints and other enforcement measures to try and reduce crashes.

Police say it’s also important to allow enough space between cars while traveling, especially in the winter months ahead.