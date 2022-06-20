Marshfield, VT — The Marshfield Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Cabot Road on Monday morning. Responding firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence and requested mutual aid. Multiple fire agencies came to assist in suppressing and extinguishing the fire.

At around 1:30 pm, the Woodbury Fire Chief Paul Cerutti told Vermont State Police that the homeowner could have possibly been trapped inside. Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were able to locate a deceased male within the structure at around 2:45 pm. The victim’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy.

The FEIU will continue to investigate the fire scene on Tuesday to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802) 229-9191.