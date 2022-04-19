Burlington, VT — On Monday morning at around 10:33 am, a four-year-old child entered a store in the vicinity of 100 North Willard Street looking for their father. The child had been outside in a vehicle all night wearing only shorts, a t-shirt, and boots with no socks. The low temperatures overnight were 33 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of 24 degrees.

The Burlington Fire Department responded and medically evaluated the child, who witnesses claim was shivering and had blue lips and red nose, ears, and feet. Officers from the Burlington Police Department learned that the father of the child is 28-year-old Caleb Holden of Milton.

BPD reported that Holden was found disorientated and trying to access a building in the area of 300 block of Pearl Street at around 4:30 am that morning. Holden was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department for exposure-related medical concerns, and while he had been discharged, he was found sleeping in a family room in the Emergency Department’s waiting area. Holden was taken into custody and transported to the Burlington Police Department, and eventually to the Chittenden County Superior Court to be arraigned. He was released on the conditions not to have contact with the child.

Police estimate that the child had been left unattended for at least six hours. The child was later reunited with other members of their family.

Holden has previously been charged in 2018 with Cruelty to a Child under 10 years old along with Careless or Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.