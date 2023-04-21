Burlington, VT – Burlington Police say a Colchester man is under arrest accused of trying to kidnap his child. Police say on Thursday, Michael Gbenusola, 40 forced his way in to a home and tried to take the 1-year-old child.

Michael Gbenusola, 40 – Courtesy: Burlington Police Dept.

Gbenusola is the child’s father, however, the child is in the mother’s custody and there is a court-issued Relief form Abuse with Children order in place. Burlington Police say the mother tells them the child was with a babysitter when Gbenusola arrived at the home on Pine Street, pushed past the babysitter and grabbed the child. The mother returned home shortly after and police say Gbenusola turned over the child then left.

Gbenusola was located Friday on Shelburne Road and was arrested without incident, processed and taken to court.

Gbenusola’s criminal history includes drug convictions in Vermont and New York as well an assault conviction in New York.