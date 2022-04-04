With Vermont set to welcome retail marijuana sales later this year, a Vermont father is raising concerns about so-called marijuana edibles. He said his child, a fourteen-year-old who attends the Lamoille Union Middle School unknowingly took an edible at school.

“In the group of friends at school, takes the brownie or candy eats it and goes to class and says hey teacher I don’t feel so good,” said Jeremy Becker. Becker says that aside from feeling poorly, his son was okay and he encourages parents to talk to their kids.

“You know they are going to be given things at school from their friends and unfortunately my son was given one of these edible brownies or candies at school. It’s our time now to be the people to be adults and humans and open up and have those crucial conversations with our kids and says its ok to not be okay.”

Dr. Jill Rinehart, a Pediatrician and the Pediatric Program Director at the University of Vermont say kids should know edibles can be addictive. “A youth who uses is three times more likely to become addicted than an adult that uses because the brain isn’t fully formed until around age 25. Adolescents in Vermont seek substance abuse treatment for marijuana more than all other substances combined, that includes alcohol and opioids.”

Dr. Rinehart adds there is a perception that edibles aren’t harmful but that isn’t the case. “Edibles are a danger not only for the marijuana but they take three to four hours to have an onset of an effect and so I think we see youth taking more than they should and getting sick from too much.”

At Lamoille Union Middle School, the principal says they are working with community partners and parents to help students navigate the ever-changing world around them.