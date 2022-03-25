A grand jury in Manchester, New Hampshire, has indicted the father of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who hasn’t been seen since October 2019, on a felony charge of second-degree assault for allegedly hitting his daughter in the face.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced the indictment of Adam Montgomery, 30, as well as the indictment of Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, who is accused of collecting state support for Harmony for two years after she disappeared.

Police opened an investigation into Harmony’s disappearance in December 2021, about a month after she was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Sorey. According to court documents, Sorey lost custody of her daughter in 2018 because of substance abuse issues, leaving custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery.

Sorey told investigators she last saw Harmony in a Facetime call around Easter 2019 and that the girl looked frightened. Adam Montgomery was arrested New Years Eve while sleeping in a car after he gave contradictory statements about the whereabouts of his daughter.

Adam Montgomery was indicted Friday for a July 2019 incident in which he allegedly hit Harmony in the face. Previously released court documents show that family members told investigators that Montgomery physically abused Harmony. He allegedly gave her a black eye, forced her to “stand in the corner for hours” and scrub toilets with her toothbrush, according to the documents.

Kayla Montgomery was arrested January 6 on one charge of felony welfare fraud. She is accused of failing to remove Harmony from the family’s account with the state’s Division of Family Assistance once she was no longer living with her and Adam Montgomery.

Kayla Montgomery’s case is scheduled for a hearing in Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District in Manchester on April 7. Adam Montgomery’s next court date is June 28, 2022.