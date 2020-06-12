Faulty HVAC system behind firefighter response in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A section of Main Street in Burlington was briefly shut down after smoke was detected in a downtown building, Thursday afternoon.

Fire alarms went off inside the Gateway Square Building at Main and Battery streets, when crews discovered a smoky haze on the fifth floor.

They traced the smoke to a malfunctioning motor in the heating and cooling system. There were no flames.

“The public was great. The building occupants evacuated when the fire alarm went off, which makes our job that much more easy. The companies, we had just reviewed the high-rise guidelines here a couple of weeks ago, so this is very fresh in their minds, and they did an outstanding job,” Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Collette said.

No one was hurt. Firefighters were able to leave just before 6 pm, opening Main Street back up to traffic.