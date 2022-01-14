Montpelier, VT — On Thursday, 59-year-old Allen Zeiner of Fayston, was arraigned on six felony countys of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct.

The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a report an individual had been promoting files containing child sexual abuse materials on Kik and investigations found Zeiner to be the source of the content.

Zeiner pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Divison. The Attorney General’s Office requested a $5,000 bail but the Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin denied the request. Instead, Zeiner was given conditions of release that prohibits access to minors, the internet and devices that can connect to the internet while the case is pending.