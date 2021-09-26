FBI arrests former West Pawlet man in Alaska after alleged death threats

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A man who moved earlier this year from Rutland County to Alaska is facing federal charges in that state of making long-distance death threats against Vermonters, according to the Bennington Banner.

Brian Tarbell, 34, moved in April from West Pawlet to Kasilof, Alaska. The FBI arrested him earlier this month at an airport in that area; the newspaper reports that Tarbell was on his way to Vermont at the time with a rifle, two handguns and ammunition in his possession.

Tarbell is charged with five counts of making interstate threats and one count of cyber-stalking. A grand jury indicted him on those charges last week for alleged death threats against at least four people that are believed to be in the Green Mountain State.