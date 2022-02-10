The Federal Bureau of Investigations is searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in at least eleven bank robberies along Route 91 in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. The suspect is estimated to be between 5’6” and 5’8” tall with a medium build, blue eyes and light-colored hair. Investigators believe that he is operating a newer model Nissan sedan and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Boston Division of the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information that can lead to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction. “In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”





The following are a list of robberies the suspect is allegedly tied to:

September 9, 2021, approx. 10:21 am, Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA

September 20, 2021, approx. 11:50 am, American Eagle Credit Union, 201 Elm St. Enfield, CT

October 4, 2021, approx. 4:50 pm, People’s United Bank, 479 Canal St. Brattleboro, VT

October 15, 2021, approx. 10:45 am, Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT

October 22, 2021, approx. 11:45 am, Webster Bank, 637 Main St. Somers, CT

November 5, 2021, approx. 3:18 pm, Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA

November 19, 2021, approx. 4:42 pm, Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT

November 20, 2021, approx. 8:46 am, Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West St., Keene, NH

December 16, 2021, approx. 11:48 am, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA

January 6, 2022, approx. 10:58 am, Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT

January 27, 2022, approx. 5:52 pm, Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton St., Greenfield, MA

Click here for video surveillance of the Route 91 bandit.