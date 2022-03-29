On Tuesday, the FDA made a big announcement on boosters. Anyone over 50 could get a second booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes as hospitalizations, cases, and ICU visits continue to see a downward trend in Vermont.

The phrase ‘cautious optimism’ has been used a number of times throughout the pandemic, and that certainly seems to be the message from Vermont officials right now. The fact that there’s nobody in the ICU with COVID right now is certainly cause for optimism, but state leaders won’t be taking a victory lap anytime soon. While COVID’s impact on Vermont is decreasing, it’s certainly not gone for good.

“I think we can safely say at this point in time that we’ve transitioned to endemic, but to say it’s over, I can’t predict the future. I just don’t know.”

Vermont’s seven day average dropped 11 percent last week, hospitalizations are down 87 percent from the height of the omicron variant surge, and ICU visits are down 94 percent.

“A lot of people have been vaccinated or had COVID as a result, so we have a lot of natural immunity built in. Again, we’ll take it one day at a time, one week at a time, one month at a time but right now we’re looking pretty good.”

That being said, the BA-2 sub-variant of omicron is a concern, as it now accounts for 72 percent of cases in New England. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that’s the latest source of uncertainty.

“We will keep watching our data and monitor any changes closely. We’re hopeful that the pandemic is waning, but two years of experience and heartbreak tells us we have to stay ready for any new curveballs the virus may throw at us.”

Dr. Levine says Vermonters need to get vaccinated and boosted, a message that could apply to a wider audience following the FDA’s authorization of a second booster shot for people 50 and older, and for immunocompromised people 12 and up. The CDC still needs to weigh in.

“We need to read closely what the FDA is saying and analyze what data they’ve provided to make that recommendation. I will note what I’ve seen thus far from the FDA is that people over 50 ‘may’ receive a booster as opposed to a stronger recommendation than that.”