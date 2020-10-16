Federal food program expiring in Vermont, food shelves and anti-hunger activists step in

The Farmers to Families food box program, which began in May, will end their services earlier than planned.

Due to high demand, the $3 billion relief grant, which initially supplied Vermont-grown food across the state, will only last until the end of October.

Fortunately, there are ways Vermonters can prepare themselves.

“There are tens of thousands of meals being distributed every day all across the state and every single one of those meals is being scooped up,” said John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Food Bank.

He says though Vermont is in good shape with low case counts and the unemployment rate dropping, food insecurity is still a major issue

“There is no question that when all of these additional supports end we are going to face increases in hunger and food insecurity over the winter in our state,” said Anore Horton, Executive Director, with Hunger-Free Vermont.

With other federal relief programs expiring, Horton says this will only compound the problem. However, she reminds Vermonters are in good hands.

One way is to access food is by visiting your local food shelves and meal sites.

“Anyone who is food insecure, anyone who is worried about where their next meals are coming from or don’t have access to healthy of nutritious food, we would encourage them to come to our location in the old north end…We’ll make sure to get them a box of canned and dried goods as well as some fresh produce and bread,” said Anna McMahon, Donor and Community Engagement Manager with Feeding Chittenden; the state’s largest direct service emergency food provider in the state.

Families and individuals can also take advantage of Three Squares Vermont which can give families money for groceries.

“You will get it on an electronic benefits card, it’s like a debit card and you go to your grocery store of choice and you choose the food items that you want that are right for you,” said Horton

So, families, big or small, can add two to six hundred dollars to their grocery budget. Horton says the time to apply is now and there are people available to help.

“If you stop and think for a moment, about what $500, $600, $200 additional money for food a month would mean for you,” said Horton.

“If people are out there concerned about their own situation, one of the first things is look for whether you’re eligible for Three Squares Vermont, sustainable way for you to get money to purchase food,” said Sayles.