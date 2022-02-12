Two men from Swanton are behind bars at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on federal gun charges that stem from the investigation of a deadly shooting.

According to The Islander, the two men are Eric Raymond, 31; and Jesse Sweet, 26. Vermont State Police and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives arrested them on Friday. The exact nature of the firearms charges wasn’t clear Saturday night, nor was it known when the pair might make a court appearance.

However, the newspaper reports that their charges have come about from the investigation into the killing of Elijah Oliver. The 22-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts was found dead in Swanton on February 2 from gunshot wounds to the torso. A medical examiner ruled Oliver’s death a homicide.