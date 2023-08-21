Middlebury, VT – A little more than two weeks ago, Vermont flooding 2.0 took place in Middlebury, as six inches of rain fell in just four hours. People living in the town are still dealing with the impacts of the flood, but aren’t receiving any help from FEMA.

The town still hasn’t reached FEMA’s damage threshold to qualify for assistance, but some say there’s more than enough evidence proving they need the same help other Vermont communities have been receiving. Tom Hanley, who serves as Middlebury’s Emergency Management Director and police chief, says damage reports in Middlebury have been among the highest in the state.

“With reports of damage on 211, Middlebury is now third behind Barre and Montpelier,” Hanley said. “We’re looking at a total of a little over $1 million dollars worth of damage from that one storm to public infrastructure.”

Included in the more than $1 million dollars in estimated public infrastructure damage is the police station itself, which took on six inches of water the night of the storm. As a result, Middlebury police were forced to work out of the Middlebury Fire Department’s main station for roughly a week-and-a-half. But with the damaged parts of the building now removed, police returned back under their own roof last Monday.

“The basic repairs in this building are cleanup; Replacing some of the molding, getting somebody in here to replace some of the flooring that was destroyed,” Hanley said.

The lack of federal help is frustrating for people like Hanley, who says FEMA is only paying attention to the damage caused by the initial flooding in July and not to the long-term impacts the flood is having.

“There can never be a bright line on a storm, and FEMA’s put a bright line at the end of that storm,” Hanley said. “However, that storm adversely affected everything that followed for the following several weeks. The grounds were flooded, the grounds were softened, any little bit of rain or substantial rainfall like this just falls back on those original storms which created a lot of infrastructure issues for us, which now we’re finding are collapsing.”

With many people in Middlebury still dealing with damaged properties and no running water, the only help at the moment is local resources. Police say they’re doing what they can to provide for the community.

“We have the resources here, we encourage people to come get them,” Hanley said. “We’re still giving out water to people along the 116 corridor.”

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Middlebury lifted the weeks-old boil water notice for people living in the area of Route 116, as temporary repairs have been made to the water main that broke during the flood. However, Hanley says he’s worried other sinkholes similar to the one already on Route 116 could open up, providing even more reason to necessitate FEMA assistance.