Feds release $500,000 to repair Vermont roads damaged by Halloween storm

Bridge Road was one of dozens of local and state roads shut down by high water.

Vermont has received $500,000 in emergency funding to begin repairing federal roads damaged by flooding during the Halloween storm.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the funding for repairs to roads on the federal highway system damaged by the October 31-November 1 storm. Officials say the rains left an estimated $5 million in damages to state, local and federal roads.

“This funding is a critical step toward restoring Vermont’s infrastructure after this devastating storm,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “I’m grateful to all of the emergency responders and road crews for their ongoing service in these efforts.”

Meanwhile, Scott is expected to make a formal request soon for federal disaster relief funding. Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently completed a damage assessment of public roads. If approved, that funding will reimburse municipalities for 75% of response and public infrastructure repairs following the storm.

Communities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties are also awaiting word of federal funding to repair local infrastructure.

