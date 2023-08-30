According to local media in New York City, the Biden administration has offered a North Country airport as a possible shelter site to ease the Big Apple’s migrant crisis.

WCBS-TV reported Tuesday night that Massena International Airport is one of 11 potential shelter sites the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has suggested.

“It was as much of a surprise to me as I think it was to everybody else who saw it in the paper,” Joseph Seeber said.

Seeber is the commissioner of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services. He was told in a meeting several weeks ago that New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration want to send migrants to communities that already have support services for them.

Seeber said Massena doesn’t have the infrastructure to meet the economic, multi-cultural and multi-lingual needs of asylum seekers.

“I don’t want to exhaust the resources that we would use for St. Lawrence County citizens,” he said.

Seeber added that St. Lawrence County will be ready to house migrants if it needs to do so. However, he said he doesn’t anticipate it.

“We’ve not been informed anything like that is happening, he said. “From what I understand, it’s not going to happen.”

State Sen. Dan Stec said in part, quote:

“I join county legislators from both parties in opposing the use of Massena International Airport or any location in St. Lawrence County as housing for illegal immigrants.”

For her part, Rep. Elise Stefanik said she’ll do whatever she can to make sure Massena’s airport is not used. The Congresswoman tweeted, in part:

“Upstate New York and the North Country is not a ‘Sanctuary City’.”

Massena Town Supervisor Sue Bellor said Wednesday that town officials weren’t notified in advance, either. She added she was the one who told Stefanik’s office about the situation.