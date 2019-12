Local 22 & Local 44 News is kicking off day two of it’s 7th annual Feed a Family Food Drive in Montpelier on Thursday, December 12th and we need your help!

Please stop by Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vermont, from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. with your donations. All food and monetary contributions will benefit the Vermont Food Bank.

For more information, click here.