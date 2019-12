We need your help! Local 22 & Local 44 News is beginning it’s 7th annual Feed a Family Food Drive starting at 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., on December 10th at Yando’s Big M Supermarket in Plattsburgh, New York.

All food and monetary donations will go to benefit the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc.

For more information, click here.