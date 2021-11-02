Feeding Chittenden calls on community to help support food insecure families this holiday season

With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Feeding Chittenden is calling on the community to help them support food insecure families this holiday season.

Their goal is to feed 3,500 families in Chittenden County. Donations received through the virtual turkey round-up will be used to purchase Thanksgiving foods such as turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing and potatoes. A donation of $25 will help feed a family of four.

Anna McMahon, the Donor and Community Engagement Manager said this is the most difficult time of year for the people they serve.

“And for a lot of people it’s just one more stress on top of many other pressures going on in their life,” McMahon said. “And if we can take away a little bit of that stress by making sure they have that Thanksgiving meal, that holiday meal, it’s the least we can do.”

Turkey will be distributed Thursday November 18.