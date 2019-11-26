Feeding Chittenden gears up for annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live at Feeding Chittenden in Burlington, Vermont, as they prepare for their annual Thanksgiving Community meal.

The emergency food provider will open their doors on Wednesday, November 27th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., as hundreds of community members in need gather for a warm meal.

We we’re live with Community Engagement Manager, Anna McMahon, and Food Service Manager, Midhat Hadzic, getting an inside look at preparations as volunteers get ready for the big day ahead.

