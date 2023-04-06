The Feeding Chittenden food bank is celebrating a large donation given to them through fundraising done by Burlington Subaru.

Officials with the food bank accepted a check for $50,000 Thursday morning in Burlington Subaru’s main lobby. It’s now the ninth year in a row Feeding Chittenden has received a large donation from the dealership.

The money comes from Subaru’s annual ‘Share the Love’ event, which ran from Nov. 17, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023. During that time, they put a couple hundred dollars from every car sale towards their gift to Feeding Chittenden.

Managers with the food bank say donations like this are crucial towards their mission.

“We really depend on contributions like this to stay afloat, especially at a time when we’re seeing more people coming through the door as extended food stamp benefits are being cut,” said Anna McMahon, Feeding Chittenden’s Major Gifts Manager. “60 to 70 percent of our budget comes from these kinds of donations. It’s a huge weight lifted off of our chest.”

McMahon says this $50,000 will translate to more than 33,000 meals for those in need. Burlington Subaru has now donated nearly half-a-million dollars to Feeding Chittenden over the last nine years.