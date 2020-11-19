Feeding Chittenden hopes to feed 3,500 families this Thanksgiving

Feeding Chittenden is working hard to make sure families have a holiday feast to look forward to. Their goal is to feed 3,500 families this Thanksgiving. As of today, they collected enough money to feed 750 families.

David Call is low income and comes to Feeding Chittenden almost every single day. Call said it’s his only option right now.

“I need this food because I would just get sick,” Call said. “I would literally be starving.”

The organization would normally have an open food shelf where people can come in and pick up what they want. But now, the Burlington non-profit is leaving food at the door in premade boxes.

“I have to have healthy food in my system because I am getting older and when you become a senior you have to take care of yourself,” Call said.

Annual Fund Manager for Feeding Chittenden Hannah Harrington said there has been a 40% increase of people needing its services since March.

“Lately we have had a pretty drastic increase in need for this food shelf service, as well as our delivery service, since the onset of the pandemic,” Harrington said.

Today was the start of the holiday Thanksgiving meal distribution.

“This year we are collecting a lot of turkeys and buying a lot of turkeys, using our virtual food drive fund,” Harrington said.

If you want to make a donation you can go online to their virtual food drive, a small donation of $25 can feed a family of four this holiday season.

Harrington believes families are more worried this year about having a holiday meal on the table.

“To be able to provide a turkey for a family in need, is taking the stress of that off their plates, and putting a delicious meal on them,” Harrington said.

You can pick up a turkey and groceries Monday to Friday from 10-3.